Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Up 0.1%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 1,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

