Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

NYSE:GLP opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.