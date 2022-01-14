Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.56. 16,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 404,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Several research firms have commented on GSL. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm has a market cap of $888.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

