Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000.

EDUT opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

