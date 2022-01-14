Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Tops $750.29 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $402.29 or 0.00941027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $750.29 million and $7.25 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

