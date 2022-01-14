Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 207.2% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.51. 1,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,130. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

