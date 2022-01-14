GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

GLDG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 1,582,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,010. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in GoldMining by 34.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

