Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. cut Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.21.

OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Thursday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

