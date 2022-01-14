Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital downgraded Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.78.

TSE FOOD opened at C$3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$263.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.56.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

