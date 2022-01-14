Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 1,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $127,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

