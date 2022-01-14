Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $750,315.63 and approximately $216,802.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00057759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

