Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,345,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,011,000 after buying an additional 359,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

