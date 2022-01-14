Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

