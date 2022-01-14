Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRBK opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

