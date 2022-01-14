Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Green Dot have declined over the past year.”

Get Green Dot alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. Green Dot has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,776 shares of company stock worth $25,904,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Green Dot by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.