Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. 521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Greif has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

