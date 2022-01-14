Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

