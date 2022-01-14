Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 5%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. 18,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 904,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 37.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 89,945 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

