Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Down to $57.19

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $54.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

