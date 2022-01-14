Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

