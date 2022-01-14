Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $380.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

