Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 27.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 83.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $229.86 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

