Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $342.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

