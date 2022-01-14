Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GURE opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.46. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

In related news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,500 over the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Gulf Resources worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.