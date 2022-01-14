Halving Coin (HALV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.03 or 0.07673267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,080.80 or 1.00111181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

