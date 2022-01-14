Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

UPS stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.