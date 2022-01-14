Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 150,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.47% of Brunswick worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

