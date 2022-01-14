Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,770 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $29,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12,953.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

