Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $27.14 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 66.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,502 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. 51,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

