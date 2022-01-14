Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 713,671 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.20% of Daqo New Energy worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 2,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

