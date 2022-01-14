Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 51.24 ($0.70). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 51.24 ($0.70), with a volume of 380 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £70.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a current ratio of 14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.69.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.