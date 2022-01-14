Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) & EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harley-Davidson and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 10.98% 28.90% 5.22% EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson and EZGO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 2 1 8 0 2.55 EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus target price of $51.87, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and EZGO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $4.05 billion 1.45 $1.30 million $3.43 11.17 EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 0.81 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats EZGO Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

