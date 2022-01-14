HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARTL. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of ARTL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,841. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

