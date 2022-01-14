Head to Head Analysis: Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 1.61 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -2.10

Marpai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 5 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $18.85, suggesting a potential upside of 382.10%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

