Head to Head Analysis: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) vs. IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and IronNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 7.14 $1.23 million ($0.11) -254.18 IronNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ShotSpotter and IronNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.60%. IronNet has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 400.75%. Given IronNet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84% IronNet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ShotSpotter beats IronNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

