Head to Head Contrast: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) vs. ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Global Payments alerts:

This table compares Global Payments and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 11.38% 8.08% 4.84% ServiceSource International -9.94% -9.66% -4.69%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Payments and ServiceSource International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 25 0 2.86 ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $194.21, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Volatility and Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and ServiceSource International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $7.42 billion 5.79 $584.52 million $3.17 46.76 ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.54 -$18.54 million ($0.19) -5.68

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Payments beats ServiceSource International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.