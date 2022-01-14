Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,666 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

