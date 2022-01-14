Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $28.86 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,007 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $28,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $71.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

