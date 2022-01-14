Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $34,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last three months.

A stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

