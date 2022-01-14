Hegic (HEGIC) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $42.46 million and $2.76 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

