HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.17

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.17 and last traded at $152.12, with a volume of 17769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

