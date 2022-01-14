Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Raised to €108.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target upped by Barclays from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

HEINY opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. Heineken has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

