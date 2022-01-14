Helen of Troy Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.06. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

