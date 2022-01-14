Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

