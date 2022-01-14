Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.