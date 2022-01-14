Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 561 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in South State in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in South State by 18.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in South State by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.