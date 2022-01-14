Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after buying an additional 391,853 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 344,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 232,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Zynga by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zynga by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

