Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $20.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

