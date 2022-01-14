Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “
Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $20.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
