Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.22

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 18882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

