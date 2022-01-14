Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.22

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 18882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 755,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 347,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.